NuStar Energy L.P. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for NuStar Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.04.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $378.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.26. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17, a PEG ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.81.

In other NuStar Energy news, Director William E. Greehey bought 527,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $14,999,995.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,646,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,347,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dan J. Hill purchased 1,500 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.59 per share, for a total transaction of $39,885.00. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NS. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 58,570.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after acquiring an additional 373,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NuStar Energy by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,046,000 after purchasing an additional 117,530 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

