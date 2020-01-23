NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Posts Earnings Results

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 56.32%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $70.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $346.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.37. NVE has a 12-month low of $60.98 and a 12-month high of $104.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.31 and its 200 day moving average is $67.01.

Get NVE alerts:

NVEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded NVE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.