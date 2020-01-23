NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Analysts expect NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) to post $2.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.31 billion. NXP Semiconductors reported sales of $2.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year sales of $8.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $8.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.14 billion to $9.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.89.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $193,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,494.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,127 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock opened at $134.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $136.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 96.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

