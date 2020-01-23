Nxt (NXT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.73 Million

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, Nxt has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. Nxt has a market capitalization of $10.72 million and $1.73 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Indodax, C-CEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00022226 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008883 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010666 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00022729 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006170 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The official website for Nxt is nxt.org.

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Poloniex, SouthXchange, OKEx, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, HitBTC, Indodax, Bittrex, Livecoin and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

