OAX (OAX) Price Reaches $0.0456 on Top Exchanges

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. OAX has a total market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $302,764.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX token can now be bought for about $0.0456 or 0.00000548 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, Binance and LATOKEN. In the last week, OAX has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OAX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $250.77 or 0.03016993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00199176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00028638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00124222 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX’s genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. OAX’s official website is oax.org. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Binance, Liqui and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.