Obyte One Day Trading Volume Tops $6,240.00 (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $15.45 million and approximately $6,240.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.97 or 0.00250374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit. During the last week, Obyte has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Obyte alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $254.48 or 0.03038130 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00201533 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029440 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00125349 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036758 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Obyte Profile

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 736,929 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org.

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Obyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obyte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.