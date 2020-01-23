Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 45,421 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 10.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 287,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,476,000 after buying an additional 26,126 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 38.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 116,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,074.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $181,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,338 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 10.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 408,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,554,000 after purchasing an additional 37,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $5,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $471,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,009.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,393,129 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.08.

Shares of OXY stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.39. 4,900,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,539,513. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $68.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

