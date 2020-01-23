ODEM (ODE) Achieves Market Cap of $12.78 Million

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, ODEM has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. One ODEM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $12.78 million and $689,023.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $258.69 or 0.03075172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00202302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029367 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00125937 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The official website for ODEM is odem.io. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

