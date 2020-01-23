ODUWA (OWC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $57,497.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. ODUWA has a market cap of $288,554.00 and $57,497.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00052603 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00073682 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,456.01 or 1.00374207 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00038822 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001686 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin.

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

