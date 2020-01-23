Odyssey (OCN) Hits Market Cap of $2.64 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, Odyssey has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Upbit, HitBTC and Kucoin. Odyssey has a total market cap of $2.64 million and $220,310.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.50 or 0.03093243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00203518 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029362 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00126076 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,379,704,278 tokens. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN.

Odyssey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Upbit, IDEX, HitBTC, Huobi, FCoin, Bit-Z, Kucoin, Gate.io, Bittrex and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

