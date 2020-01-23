OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OGE. UBS Group lowered their price objective on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,897,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 949.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 549,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,915,000 after buying an additional 496,705 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 27.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,246,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,606,000 after buying an additional 487,047 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3,210.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,171,000 after buying an additional 409,690 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 305.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 195,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,872,000 after buying an additional 147,300 shares during the period. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $45.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.48. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $39.86 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average of $43.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $755.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.22 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 73.11%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.