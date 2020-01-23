OKB Hits Market Cap of $113.46 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One OKB token can currently be bought for approximately $2.84 or 0.00034050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and OKEx. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a market cap of $113.46 million and $94.07 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00037188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $462.76 or 0.05555251 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026578 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00128287 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011857 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB's total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

