OKCash (OK) Price Up 35.9% Over Last Week

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. OKCash has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $11,220.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OKCash has traded up 35.9% against the dollar. One OKCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00052517 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00073834 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,338.84 or 1.00127363 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00034413 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001695 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,963,105 coins. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

