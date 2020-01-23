Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of ORI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,676,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,111. Old Republic International has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average is $22.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.73.

In other Old Republic International news, insider Calderon Alberto sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $1,655,430.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 600 shares of company stock valued at $13,508 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

