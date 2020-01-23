Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Old Second Bancorp has a payout ratio of 3.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

OSBC traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $13.19. 86,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,295. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $390.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSBC. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

