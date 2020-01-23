Olivier Pomel Sells 62,500 Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $2,561,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

DDOG traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,799,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,034. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94. Datadog has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $44.09.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $95.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Datadog from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $1,187,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Index Venture Associates VI Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $1,363,311,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $2,543,000. Institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

