Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.98. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $327.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $55.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $52.88 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 12,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $791,273.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,507.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,830 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 166.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,730.0% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

