OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Receiving Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. OMV earned a daily sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OMV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded OMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMVJF remained flat at $$55.50 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average of $53.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. OMV has a 1 year low of $48.50 and a 1 year high of $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.09.

About OMV

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia- Pacific.

