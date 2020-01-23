On.Live (ONL) Price Down 10% This Week

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. On.Live has a total market capitalization of $203,400.00 and approximately $404.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, On.Live has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One On.Live token can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get On.Live alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00037188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.76 or 0.05555251 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026578 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00128287 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00034050 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002310 BTC.

On.Live Profile

On.Live (CRYPTO:ONL) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live. The official website for On.Live is on.live.

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for On.Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for On.Live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.