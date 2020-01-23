OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Financial Review

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) and OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

23.2% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of OncoSec Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of OncoSec Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and OncoSec Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AcelRx Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 OncoSec Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $7.30, indicating a potential upside of 326.90%. OncoSec Medical has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 219.15%. Given AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AcelRx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than OncoSec Medical.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and OncoSec Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AcelRx Pharmaceuticals $2.15 million 63.29 -$47.15 million ($0.81) -2.11 OncoSec Medical N/A N/A -$30.28 million N/A N/A

OncoSec Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and OncoSec Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcelRx Pharmaceuticals -2,116.81% N/A -45.26% OncoSec Medical N/A -152.00% -115.56%

Risk and Volatility

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OncoSec Medical has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals beats OncoSec Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain. The company was formerly known as SuRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2006. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor. The company is also developing ImmunoPulse IL-12 with KEYTRUDA in patients with advanced melanoma that is in the Phase IIb clinical trials (PISCES/KEYNOTE-695) and advanced or metastatic triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), which is in the Phase II clinical trials (OMS-141/KEYNOTE-890); ImmunoPulse IL-12 and KEYTRUDA in patients with advanced or metastatic melanoma that has completed Phase II clinical trials; and ImmunoPulse IL-12 monotherapy in patients with metastatic melanoma, which has completed the Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it undertakes the phase II monotherapy biomarker study in patients with advanced or metastatic TNBC. Further, the company has completed Phase I neoadjuvant clinical trial of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with an anti-PD-1 in surgically resectable melanoma. Additionally, it is developing new DNA-encoded therapeutic candidates and tumor indications. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has clinical trial collaborations with Merck & Co., Inc. and its subsidiary in connection with the PISCES/KEYNOTE-695 and OMS-141/KEYNOTE-890 studies; a collaboration with the GOG Foundation, Inc. to conduct a registration-enabled study of tavokinogene telseplasmid in women with recurrent/persistent cervical cancer; and a collaborative research agreement with Duke University School of Medicine in HER2+ breast cancer. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Pennington, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.