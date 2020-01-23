OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (NASDAQ:OCFT) Given $16.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (NASDAQ:OCFT) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $16.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.19) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned OneConnect Financial Technology an industry rank of 115 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently commented on OCFT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.90 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ OCFT opened at $14.29 on Thursday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail banking risk-management, SME banking risk management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

