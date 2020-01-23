OneLedger (OLT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $426,334.00

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One OneLedger token can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, LATOKEN, UEX and BitForex. In the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. OneLedger has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $426,334.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00037334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.53 or 0.05392430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026285 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00033207 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00127683 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011724 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OLT is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,745,974 tokens. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Hotbit, LATOKEN, BitForex, UEX, Kucoin, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

