Open Trading Network (OTN) Achieves Market Cap of $19,861.00

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, Open Trading Network has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Trading Network token can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z, YoBit and Livecoin. Open Trading Network has a market cap of $19,861.00 and approximately $185.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.31 or 0.03068669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00202640 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029287 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00125624 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. The official website for Open Trading Network is otn.org. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Open Trading Network Token Trading

Open Trading Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Trading Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Trading Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

