Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

MSG has been the subject of several other research reports. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.00.

NYSE:MSG traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $296.10. 109,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,883. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.01. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -192.27 and a beta of 0.57. Madison Square Garden has a 12-month low of $247.57 and a 12-month high of $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.29) by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $214.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. Madison Square Garden’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSG. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

