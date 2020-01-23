Oppenheimer Comments on Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.04. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.07% and a negative net margin of 356.42%. The firm had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.18.

AGIO opened at $53.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.30. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 430.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $142,000.

In other news, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $147,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jacqualyn A. Fouse bought 40,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,982.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,382. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 451,611 shares of company stock worth $13,999,941. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.