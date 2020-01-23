Oppenheimer Weighs in on Netflix, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Netflix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein expects that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $446.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $377.03.

Shares of NFLX opened at $326.00 on Thursday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $385.99. The stock has a market cap of $142.73 billion, a PE ratio of 78.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its position in Netflix by 64.9% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

