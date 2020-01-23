Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.77 Billion

Equities analysts expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to announce sales of $9.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.81 billion and the lowest is $9.62 billion. Oracle posted sales of $9.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year sales of $39.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.52 billion to $40.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $40.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.64 billion to $41.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,751,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 46.7% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.3% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $702,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 169,311 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,317,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $54.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average of $55.01. The firm has a market cap of $176.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. Oracle has a 1 year low of $48.83 and a 1 year high of $60.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

