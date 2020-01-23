Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $798,752.00 and $186.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00002978 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.08 or 0.01177000 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00052517 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00031522 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00207416 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006072 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00073834 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001897 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org.

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

