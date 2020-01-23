OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.96.

Several research firms have weighed in on OGI. Beacon Securities cut OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America began coverage on OrganiGram in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Paradigm Capital set a $8.50 price objective on OrganiGram and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James upgraded OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $971,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OGI opened at $2.92 on Thursday. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $470.10 million and a P/E ratio of -14.60.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 42.78%. The business had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that OrganiGram will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

