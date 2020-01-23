Origin Sport Price Tops $0.0054 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Origin Sport token can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012006 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 80.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.