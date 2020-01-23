ORIX Co. Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $1.61 (NYSE:IX)

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.6088 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

ORIX has increased its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:IX traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $85.94. 13,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. ORIX has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.24 and a 200-day moving average of $78.43.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ORIX will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

