Ouroboros (OURO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $14,164.00

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Ouroboros has a market capitalization of $213,166.00 and approximately $14,164.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ouroboros coin can now be purchased for about $0.0390 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ouroboros has traded 33.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ouroboros alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.67 or 0.03405829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00203156 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00125450 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ouroboros Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 13,017,975 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463,319 coins. The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en.

Buying and Selling Ouroboros

Ouroboros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ouroboros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ouroboros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ouroboros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ouroboros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.