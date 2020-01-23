Own Price Reaches $0.0142 on Exchanges (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Own has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Own token can currently be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, DDEX and Bancor Network. Own has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $32,702.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.17 or 0.03398102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00203204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00125737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Own Profile

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Own is weown.com. Own’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket.

Own Token Trading

Own can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, DDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

