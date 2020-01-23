Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Announces Earnings Results

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,383. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average is $31.54. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $34.90.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPBI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, EVP Christopher Porcelli sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $109,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 13,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $472,850.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,192,014. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

