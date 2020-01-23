Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

Shares of PCRX traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.94. The stock had a trading volume of 368,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,025. Pacira Biosciences has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,098.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.50.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $104.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 5,000 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $217,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,147 shares of company stock worth $4,677,823 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,881,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 283.6% in the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 958,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,707,000 after acquiring an additional 708,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 40.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,519,000 after acquiring an additional 384,794 shares during the last quarter. DPM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $7,396,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $6,563,000.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

