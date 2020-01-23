Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 450 at Credit Suisse Group

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PAGE. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.97) target price on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC upped their target price on Pagegroup from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Pagegroup from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 515 ($6.77) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pagegroup to a “sector performer” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 530 ($6.97) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Investec initiated coverage on Pagegroup in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.97) target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pagegroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 525.56 ($6.91).

PAGE traded down GBX 10.40 ($0.14) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 464.20 ($6.11). The stock had a trading volume of 495,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44. Pagegroup has a 1-year low of GBX 354.50 ($4.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 549.50 ($7.23). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 502.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 460.71.

In other news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.10), for a total transaction of £17,093.76 ($22,485.87).

Pagegroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

