Pandacoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.00 (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, Pandacoin has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Pandacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pandacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and BX Thailand.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Pandacoin

Pandacoin (CRYPTO:PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pandacoin’s official website is pandacoin.tech.

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

