Parachute Reaches Market Capitalization of $133,219.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Parachute has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Parachute token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $133,219.00 and $1,474.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Parachute Token Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,531,950 tokens. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

