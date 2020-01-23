ParallelCoin (DUO) Trading Up 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 23.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00006671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $177,547.00 and $8.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded up 13.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00667252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010502 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008105 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00032424 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000519 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

