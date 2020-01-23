Parker-Hannifin (PH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY20 guidance at $10.10-10.90 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.41%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PH stock opened at $198.74 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $152.18 and a one year high of $212.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.82, for a total value of $375,816.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,238.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.31, for a total transaction of $174,514.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,172.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,771 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PH. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $199.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.46.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

