PAX Gold Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $243,066.00 (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $14.54 million and approximately $243,066.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for about $1,580.17 or 0.18924726 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00037188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.76 or 0.05555251 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026578 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00128287 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00034050 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002310 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAXG is a token. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 9,204 tokens. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal.

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

