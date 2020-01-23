Paxos Standard (PAX) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Paxos Standard token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00012065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Iquant, CoinPlace and BW.com. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $210.77 million and $307.53 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000063 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 81.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 210,047,607 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,047,506 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard.

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, BigONE, DDEX, Kyber Network, DigiFinex, HitBTC, WazirX, SouthXchange, BitMax, OKEx, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Crex24, OKCoin, Iquant, Coinbit, Bitrue, MXC, Coinall, CoinPlace, BCEX, C2CX, CoinExchange, BW.com, TOKOK, Coinsuper, FCoin, Bit-Z, CoinEx, ABCC, CoinBene, Gate.io, Bittrex, ZB.COM, Hotbit, P2PB2B, Sistemkoin, Bitfinex, Binance and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.