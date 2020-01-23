Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Lessened by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 347,554 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $33,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,531,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,287,242. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.74. The company has a market capitalization of $136.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.96.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,308 shares in the company, valued at $45,523,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

