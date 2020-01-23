Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $137.00 at Morgan Stanley

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PYPL. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.96.

PYPL stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.11. 1,000,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,537,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.74. Paypal has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $121.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,523,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,487 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 609.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paypal by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,582,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,961,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,282,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,371,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $763,598,000 after buying an additional 623,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

