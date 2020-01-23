Paypoint (LON:PAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Paypoint (LON:PAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paypoint from GBX 835 ($10.98) to GBX 840 ($11.05) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,075.25 ($14.14).

Paypoint stock opened at GBX 1,006 ($13.23) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,014.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 944.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.67 million and a PE ratio of 15.89. Paypoint has a 1-year low of GBX 786 ($10.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,158 ($15.23).

Paypoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, North America, and France. The company offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles and prepaid debit card top-ups, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, broadband, and receipt advertising.

