PDATA (PDATA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,506.00

PDATA (CURRENCY:PDATA) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. PDATA has a market cap of $218,309.00 and $3,506.00 worth of PDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PDATA token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Coineal. Over the last week, PDATA has traded down 42.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.38 or 0.03096978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00203363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029301 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00125945 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PDATA Profile

PDATA’s total supply is 533,872,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,888,921 tokens. PDATA’s official website is www.opiria.io. The Reddit community for PDATA is /r/PDATA. PDATA’s official message board is medium.com/pdata-token. PDATA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PDATA Token Trading

PDATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

