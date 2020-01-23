PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) PT Lowered to $37.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 72.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cfra upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $47.29.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.69). PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $365.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $95,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,892.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the third quarter worth about $394,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 10.6% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 33.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 52.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

