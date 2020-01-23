Peel Hunt Boosts Strix Group (LON:KETL) Price Target to GBX 205

Strix Group (LON:KETL) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KETL. Shore Capital lifted their price objective on Strix Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Strix Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Strix Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Strix Group alerts:

Shares of LON:KETL traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 194 ($2.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,875 shares. The firm has a market cap of $357.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80. Strix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 140.60 ($1.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 200 ($2.63). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 188.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 173.92.

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc manufactures and sells kettle safety controls and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating, temperature and steam-management devices, such as steam boilers, instant flow heaters, and turbo toasters.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.