Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASC. HSBC upgraded shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 3,560 ($46.83) to GBX 3,615 ($47.55) in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,650 ($48.01) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) target price on shares of ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASOS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,416.56 ($44.94).

ASOS stock traded up GBX 276 ($3.63) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,300 ($43.41). 2,367,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,510. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a one year high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,197.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,841.94.

In other news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 9,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,047 ($40.08), for a total value of £287,423.51 ($378,089.33). Also, insider Nick Beighton sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,459 ($45.50), for a total transaction of £108,612.60 ($142,873.72).

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

