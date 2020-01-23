Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of ASOS to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($51.30) price objective on shares of ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASOS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,341.56 ($43.96).

ASC opened at GBX 3,114 ($40.96) on Thursday. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,197.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,841.94.

In related news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 9,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,047 ($40.08), for a total value of £287,423.51 ($378,089.33). Also, insider Nick Beighton sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,459 ($45.50), for a total transaction of £108,612.60 ($142,873.72).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

